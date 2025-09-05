Chiefs vs. Chargers Single-Game FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Friday Night

Another day, another island game. This time it's the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers tangling in Brazil.

For those unfamiliar with single-game NFL DFS on FanDuel, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, but beginning in 2025 on FanDuel, their salary also increases 1.5 times.

Here are players worth considering for tonight's game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Chargers NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Patrick Mahomes ($19,800 MVP/$13,200 FLEX) -- Patrick Mahomes profiles as the clear top MVP option, which will surely be reflected in his MVP popularity. Our NFL DFS projections peg him to score 19.6 FanDuel points, tops on the slate by 2.4. Mahomes' fantasy numbers weren't all that amazing in 2024 as he averaged 19.5 FanDuel points per game and topped 30.0 FanDuel points just once. Given his likely MVP popularity and the fact that the Chargers have a good defense -- ninth-ranked secondary, per PFF -- Mahomes is someone I'll be looking to fade at MVP.

Justin Herbert ($18,000 MVP/$12,000 FLEX) -- A lot of what I just said about Mahomes' 2024 fantasy output also applies to Justin Herbert. He averaged just 16.9 FanDuel points per game last season and also topped 30.0 FanDuel points just once. The matchup is a brutal one, too, as KC boasts PFF's second-ranked secondary. But I'm more open to using Herbert at MVP tonight because I'm assuming he'll be a less popular MVP pick than Mahomes. We project him for 17.2 FanDuel points.

Ladd McConkey ($18,300MVP/$12,200 FLEX) -- This game's 46.5-point total may prove to be too high, and I think it's a slate where we can get a little weird at MVP. That pushes me toward Ladd McConkey, who projects for 12.7 FanDuel points, the most among non-QBs. McConkey was an instant success last year as a rookie, finishing ninth in the league in receiving yards. He spends a ton of time in the slot (sixth-most slot snaps), allowing the Bolts to scheme him into friendly matchups, something that aids his outlook versus a stingy Chiefs defense.

Flex Targets

Isiah Pacheco ($9,000) -- Isiah Pacheco is the KC skill player I'm most into tonight as opposed to Travis Kelce (LAC allowed just two touchdowns to TEs last year) or Xavier Worthy. I'm willing to give Pacheco a pass for his down 2024, which was marred by a leg injury that he never really fully returned from. At his best, Pacheco has proven to be a quality runner and pass-catcher, and he should be 100% healthy heading into Week 1.

Omarion Hampton ($6,400) -- We'd be interested in any starting RB who was salaried at $6,400. Getting a first-round rookie in a run-heavy offense at this salary is awfully appealing. Omarion Hampton was a fantastic prospect, one who ranked in the 91st percentile in burst score and 94th percentile in speed score, per PlayerProfiler. He also ranked in the 86th percentile in target share and 90th percentile in college dominator rating. Veteran Najee Harris will surely mix in some, but Hampton carries a workhorse profile.

Marquise Brown ($5,800) -- The suspension of Rashee Rice should put Marquise Brown on the field plenty tonight. Brown's big-play wheels are enticing on a single-game slate, and he was fairly involved last season, garnering at least five targets in four of his five games. His receiving yards prop of 38.5 yards is only 9.0 yards behind Kelce's.

Cameron Dicker ($7,800) -- Both Cameron Dicker and Harrison Butker ($7,000) are worth a look. I lean Dicker between the two. Dicker was 39 for 42 on field goals last season, including 20 of 23 from 40-plus yards.

JuJu Smith-Schuster ($3,300) -- While JuJu Smith-Schuster's receiving yards prop is only 19.5, he's a viable play, mostly due to his salary. Our projections have JuJu as the slate's best point-per-dollar pick. He doesn't need to do much to justify his roster spot.

FanDuel has a $2M Touchdown Jackpot every Week 1 game day! Use a token to place an Anytime TD wager on the Jackpot game of the day. If your player scores the first OR last touchdown, get a share of $2 million in Bonus Bets. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.