Chiefs at Giants Single-Game FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Sunday Night Football

On a day where desperation is a theme throughout, it doesn't get much more desperate than 0-2 teams meeting under the lights in primetime.

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't lost much faith from oddsmakers, though. They're a 5.5-point road favorite visiting the New York Giants in a game with a 44.5-point total:

For those unfamiliar with single-game NFL DFS on FanDuel, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, but beginning in 2025 on FanDuel, their salary also increases 1.5 times.

Here are players worth considering for tonight's game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chiefs at Giants NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Malik Nabers ($20,400 MVP/$13,600 FLEX)

We were all optimistic that Malik Nabers would have a chance to shine with a downfield thrower like Russell Wilson, but even these results have been insane. Nabers has averaged 21.4 FanDuel points (FDP), 204.1 air yards, and 12.5 targets per game through two weeks, and his ceiling might be even higher in weeks where Wan'Dale Robinson is a bit more human. In a game with pretty unattractive fantasy options otherwise, it is more than fair to set and forget Nabers at the multiplier.

Patrick Mahomes ($19,500 MVP/$13,000 FLEX)

If the Chiefs are to avoid an 0-3 start, it'll once again be on the shoulders of Patrick Mahomes with his top-two targets unavailable. Mahomes has certainly tried, though. He's posted 24.6 FDP per game in two contests where the Chiefs didn't top 21 offensive points. The quarterback's use of his legs (61.5 rushing yards per game) has been the key source of his fantasy breakout, and he's the obvious choice for a pivot from Nabers if assuming Steve Spagnuolo locks down his former club.

Isiah Pacheco ($10,200 MVP/$6,800 FLEX)

This is a massive role of the dice, but the best could be yet to come for Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco. There still seems to be a desire to use Pacheco a majority of the time, per his 53.9% snap share. However, two initial meetings with elite rush Ds have kept the clamps on this entire running game, and Kareem Hunt is a useful receiver out of the backfield. If K.C. can get an early lead, it's possible that the tailback gets to eat against a Giants squad that's allowed the very most FDP per game to running backs so far.

Flex Targets

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown ($10,400)

With Xavier Worthy (shoulder) missing another game, it'll continue to be "The Marquise Brown Show" in the K.C. receiving corps. Brown has a 31.3% target share with 21 total looks thus far. He posted 16.9 FDP without a score in the opener, and I don't want to punish him too heavily for being the unfortunate resident of Quinyon Mitchell's jail cell in Week 2. He's still the most talented and trusted target for Mahomes until Worthy returns.

Travis Kelce ($9,600)

It's a shame for Travis Kelce that he'll be most remembered for the drop-turned-interception in last week's Super Bowl rematch because he's actually playing well this year. Kelce still has yardage upside (18.0 yards per reception) with a modest 14.9% target share behind Brown. That's been 28.6% in the red zone, and he has scored. The 35-year-old has shown enough left in the tank to pair with Mahomes in a build favoring Kansas City.

Cam Skattebo ($7,200)

The Giants' backfield is a mess. Tyrone Tracy Jr. took the lead with a 72.6% snap share in Week 1, but Tracy's demeaning comments about the coaching staff were heard. The team pivoted to Cam Skattebo and gave him 50.8% of the snaps to Tracy's 41.5% in Week 2. I don't have much confidence in what it looks like this week when both backs are struggling, but the Chiefs' 23rd-ranked rush D is a vulnerable target. At the very least, Skattebo got the team's lone goal line carry last week.

Graham Gano ($6,000)

A low total (44.5) opens the door for both kickers, and Graham Gano seems to be the more reliable commodity. He's made all nine kicks this season and has posted 10.5 FDP per game. The Giants have converted just 14.3% of their red zone trips to touchdowns, and Russell Wilson's tendency to take sacks mirrors that trend.

