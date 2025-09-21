3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football: Chiefs at Giants

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Best Player Prop Picks for Chiefs at Giants on Sunday Night Football

The Chiefs will visit the Giants for Week 3's edition of Sunday Night Football, and we could have an interesting one on our hands.

Kansas City has started the year 0-2 for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era and are at risk of going down 0-3 ahead of Week 4's tough matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

If must-win games exist in Week 3, this is one of them for the Chiefs.

As a result, I'm calling on Mahomes to use his legs tonight.

Xavier Worthy's status is still in question after he missed Week 2 with a dislocated shoulder. Even if Worthy manages to play, the Chiefs are still without Rashee Rice (suspension). Historically, Mahomes imposes his will on the ground when the team needs it most. He's averaged 30.9 rushing yards across his last 14 playoff games. He's looked special in that sense this season, netting 57 yards on six carries in Week 1 and 66 yards on seven carries in Week 2.

The Giants coughed up the 10th-most rushing yards on 5.3 yards per carry efficiency to quarterbacks a season ago and gave up 68 yards and 11 attempts to Jayden Daniels in Week 1. Our NFL projections forecast Mahomes to turn 6.1 carries into 31.3 yards tonight.

Perhaps against my better judgment, I'm betting on Isiah Pacheco to make an impact tonight.

Pacheco averaged 84.2 scrimmage yards per game in 2023 and collected 78 and 111 yards through the first two weeks of 2024 before going down with a fractured fibula. Understandably, his eventual return to play was met with lackluster results.

He's yet to find his groove in 2025, amassing 28 yards on seven touches in Week 1 and 29 yards on 11 touches in Week 2. However, we did see Pacheco's snap rate jump from 48.3% to 59.6% week over week. And I'm not quick to forget his games have come against the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles -- teams that rank 4th and 15th in schedule-adjusted defense through two weeks.

Tonight, he'll face a Giants defense that ranks 31st overall and dead-last against the run. Last season, the Giants surrendered the fourth-most carries, ninth-most targets, and third-most total yards (2,538) to opposing running backs. The G-Men have given up a whopping 5.9 yards per carry (second-most) through two games.

To add, the Chiefs and Pacheco could find themself in a positive game script for the first time of the season as 5.5-point favorites. There's a chance Pacheco's best days are behind him, but the Giants could force him to be efficient tonight and the Chiefs don't have an abundance of resources otherwise.

Cam Skattebo's Week 2 role should have him on our touchdown radar for Sunday.

The rookie was a near non-factor in Week 1, playing just seven snaps (11.3% snap rate) to Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s 45 snaps (72.6%). Last Sunday was a totally different story, as Skattebo paced the backfield with a 50.8% snap rate and handled a team-high 11 carries for 45 yards.

More importantly, he saw awesome goal line work. Skattebo was on the field for 64.3% of New York's red zone plays and handled five red zone attempts. He ended up punching in one touchdown.

Here's where it gets exciting: despite hardly playing in Week 1 and scoring in Week 2, Skattebo has logged 0.5 touchdowns under expectation, per our Brandon Gdula's NFL expected touchdown leaderboard. Jim Sannes recommends Skattebo's touchdown prop in our NFL Expert Picks for Week 3, too. A regression candidate who appears to be New York's guy at the goal line, Skattebo is worth buying into at these +175 odds. If you want Chiefs touchdown exposure, Kareem Hunt is my favorite play at +220 odds.

