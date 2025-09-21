2 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Chiefs at Giants on Sunday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Chiefs at Giants Betting Picks on Sunday Night Football

Following a dreadful season-opener with six points and 3.7 yards per play, the New York Giants erupted in Week 2 by logging 37 points, 7.8 yards per play, and 9.6 yards per passing attempt. Wide receivers Malik Nabers (167 receiving yards) and Wan'Dale Robinson (142 receiving yards) dominated while we saw a vintage Russell Wilson throw for 422 passing yards.

Can we expect New York's offense to stay hot on Sunday Night Football? In short, I believe this unit will look closer to Week 1's performance.

According to PlayerProfiler, Wilson ranked 22nd in expected points added (EPA) in the 2024 season. Week 2's 0.35 EPA per drop back (EPA/db) does not feel sustainable (via NFL's Next Gen Stats). Wilson has consistently shown he's past his prime over the last handful of seasons. I'm not going to expect otherwise due to one splash performance.

NY Giants Total Points Under

Plus, Week 2's opponent -- the Dallas Cowboys -- simply have a dreadful secondary that allows the second-highest EPA/db and fifth-highest pass success rate. While the Chiefs' pass D has stumbled to ceding the sixth-highest pass success rate, they opened the season against two exceptional quarterbacks in Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts. Kansas City should be able to take advantage of a weak New York offensive line, as well, boosting its 13th-highest pressure rate to this point.

The Giants' run game has totaled only 3.6 yards per carry (seventh-lowest) paired with Pro Football Focus' ninth-worst run block grade. Opponents are logging only 3.6 yards per rushing attempt against the Chiefs (seventh-fewest).

This Kansas City secondary should eventually wake up, and I expect that to begin on Sunday. Look for Wilson to return to Earth, leading to under 19.5 points for the G-Men.

Overall, this should be a comfortable win for the Chiefs, too.

Despite posting 5.6 yards per play (11th-most), the offense is averaging only 19.0 points per game (9th-fewest). A thin receiving corps is certainly part of the issue, but Xavier Worthy (shoulder) could return with his questionable status. Worthy was a limited participant at practice this week and was seen not wearing a brace. Marquise Brown (ankle) is expected to suit up, as well.

If Patrick Mahomes gets one of his key targets back, we should finally see some point production. The Giants' secondary was just shredded for 343 passing yards last week. Its allowed the 6th-most EPA through the air, 8th-highest pass success rate, 7.2 yards passing attempt (11th-most), and 277.5 passing yards per game (4th-most). While Kansas City's offense hasn't produced at the usual clip, Mahomes still carries 0.06 EPA/db.

Spread Kansas City Chiefs

The run game has been a clear positive, averaging 5.1 yards per carry (sixth-most). New York is allowing the third-most EPA per rushing attempt and ninth-highest rush success rate while opponents post 5.9 yards per carry (second-most). This defense is vulnerable across the board -- surrendering 6.1 yards per play (fifth-most). The Chiefs could heavily lean on the run as they look to offset the Giants' pass rush that boasts PFF's seventh-highest pass rush grade.

After opening the season 0-2, the sky's been falling in Kansas City. Week 3 should allow Chiefs fans to take a deep breath and relax. Frankly, I don't expect Sunday night's game to be close. Kansas City to cover is my favorite game line for Sunday Night Football, and even alternate spreads -- including the Chiefs -9.5 (+154) -- has my attention.

