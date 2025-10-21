Chase Brown Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Chase Brown and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the New York Jets and their 23rd-ranked run defense (129.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Brown's next game versus the Jets, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Chase Brown Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.54

68.54 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.54

0.54 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.23

20.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

With 48.4 fantasy points this season (6.9 per game), Brown is the 33rd-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 125th among all players.

During his last three games, Brown has delivered 21.7 total fantasy points (7.2 per game), rushing the ball 28 times for 177 yards and zero scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 20 yards on 11 receptions (14 targets).

Brown has amassed 30.8 fantasy points (6.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 220 yards with zero touchdowns on 48 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 68 yards on 18 receptions (22 targets).

The high point of Brown's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, when he carried 21 times for 43 yards and one touchdown on his way to 11.1 fantasy points. He also had two receptions (on three targets) for eight yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Chase Brown delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (2.0 points) in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, rushing for three yards on 10 carries with four catches for 17 yards.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York is yet to allow a player to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs versus New York this year.

The Jets have given up at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

New York has given up over 100 yards receiving to only one player this season.

The Jets have allowed a TD catch by 11 players this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus New York this season.

The Jets have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this year.

New York has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

Only one player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Jets this year.

