Chargers vs Steelers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 10

On Sunday in the NFL, the Los Angeles Chargers are up against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chargers vs Steelers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chargers win (61.2%)

Chargers vs Steelers Point Spread

The Chargers are 3-point favorites against the Steelers. The Chargers are -106 to cover the spread, while the Steelers are -114 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Chargers vs Steelers Over/Under

The over/under for the Chargers versus Steelers matchup on Nov. 9 has been set at 45.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Chargers vs Steelers Moneyline

The Chargers vs Steelers moneyline has the Chargers as a -148 favorite, while the Steelers are a +126 underdog on the road.

Chargers vs Steelers Betting Trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 3-5-1 this season.

The Chargers have two wins ATS (2-3-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this season.

The Chargers have played nine games this year and five of them have gone over the total.

Against the spread, the Steelers are 4-4-0 this season.

Pittsburgh has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 3-point underdog or more this season.

The Steelers have played eight games this season, and five of them have hit the over.

Chargers vs Steelers Odds & Spread

