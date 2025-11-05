Celtics vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5

Celtics vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and MNMT2

The Washington Wizards (1-6) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (3-5) on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at TD Garden as big, 11-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCS-BOS and MNMT2. The point total in the matchup is set at 228.5.

Celtics vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -11 228.5 -481 +380

Celtics vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (87.5%)

Celtics vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread two times over eight games with a set spread.

The Wizards have covered the spread on one occasion this year.

Games involving the Celtics have hit the over three times out of seven chances this season.

Wizards games this season have gone over the total in four of seven opportunities (57.1%).

Boston has the same winning percentage against the spread when playing at home (.250) as it does in away games.

When it comes to point totals, the Celtics hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total two times in four opportunities this season (50%). On the road, they have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown is averaging 26.8 points, 4.3 assists and 4.4 boards.

Derrick White is averaging 14.4 points, 4.3 assists and 3.8 boards.

Payton Pritchard averages 15 points, 4.3 boards and 5.3 assists.

Neemias Queta is averaging 8.4 points, 7.6 boards and 1.3 assists.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 13.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr is averaging 17.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Wizards.

Kyshawn George's numbers on the season are 17.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He is sinking 55.3% of his shots from the field and 53.8% from 3-point range (seventh in NBA), with an average of 3 triples.

CJ McCollum averages 12.9 points, 3.3 boards and 3.4 assists. He is sinking 35.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

The Wizards receive 12.3 points per game from Tre Johnson, plus 3.4 boards and 1.6 assists.

The Wizards receive 6 points per game from Carlton Carrington, plus 4 boards and 4 assists.

