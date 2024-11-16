Celtics vs. Raptors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 16

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet

The Toronto Raptors (2-11) will look to end a six-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (10-3) on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at TD Garden as heavy, 16.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and SportsNet. The over/under is 228 for the matchup.

Celtics vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -16.5 228 -1587 +900

Celtics vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (90.4%)

Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Celtics have put together a record of 7-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Raptors have played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.

Celtics games have gone over the total six times this season.

Raptors games this year have gone over the point total 53.8% of the time (seven out of 13 games with a set point total).

Boston sports a worse record against the spread at home (2-3-0) than it does in away games (5-2-1).

When playing at home, the Celtics eclipse the total 60% of the time (three of five games). They've hit the over in 37.5% of away games (three of eight contests).

Toronto has performed better against the spread away (4-3-0) than at home (3-3-0) this year.

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Raptors' games have finished above the over/under at home (83.3%, five of six) compared to away (28.6%, two of seven).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 30.2 points, 7.6 boards and 5.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Derrick White is averaging 19 points, 4.5 boards and 4.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 25.4 points, 3.7 assists and 7.2 boards.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 16.2 points, 2.8 boards and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.8 points, 4 assists and 3.9 boards.

Raptors Leaders

Jakob Poeltl is averaging 14.8 points, 11.6 boards and 2.9 assists for the Raptors.

The Raptors are receiving 21.4 points, 5.8 boards and 5.8 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

Gradey Dick averages 19.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.2 assists. He is making 43% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Per game, Ochai Agbaji provides the Raptors 13.2 points, 4.8 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Davion Mitchell averages 8.1 points, 2.9 boards and 6.1 assists. He is sinking 39.8% of his shots from the field and 27.7% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

