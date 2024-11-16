Celtics vs. Raptors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 16
Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet
The Toronto Raptors (2-11) will look to end a six-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (10-3) on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at TD Garden as heavy, 16.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and SportsNet. The over/under is 228 for the matchup.
Celtics vs. Raptors Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Celtics
|-16.5
|228
|-1587
|+900
Celtics vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Celtics win (90.4%)
Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Trends
- The Celtics have put together a record of 7-5-1 against the spread this season.
- The Raptors have played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- Celtics games have gone over the total six times this season.
- Raptors games this year have gone over the point total 53.8% of the time (seven out of 13 games with a set point total).
- Boston sports a worse record against the spread at home (2-3-0) than it does in away games (5-2-1).
- When playing at home, the Celtics eclipse the total 60% of the time (three of five games). They've hit the over in 37.5% of away games (three of eight contests).
- Toronto has performed better against the spread away (4-3-0) than at home (3-3-0) this year.
- In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Raptors' games have finished above the over/under at home (83.3%, five of six) compared to away (28.6%, two of seven).
Celtics Leaders
- Jayson Tatum is averaging 30.2 points, 7.6 boards and 5.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Derrick White is averaging 19 points, 4.5 boards and 4.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Jaylen Brown is averaging 25.4 points, 3.7 assists and 7.2 boards.
- Payton Pritchard is averaging 16.2 points, 2.8 boards and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.8 points, 4 assists and 3.9 boards.
Raptors Leaders
- Jakob Poeltl is averaging 14.8 points, 11.6 boards and 2.9 assists for the Raptors.
- The Raptors are receiving 21.4 points, 5.8 boards and 5.8 assists per game from RJ Barrett.
- Gradey Dick averages 19.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.2 assists. He is making 43% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.
- Per game, Ochai Agbaji provides the Raptors 13.2 points, 4.8 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Davion Mitchell averages 8.1 points, 2.9 boards and 6.1 assists. He is sinking 39.8% of his shots from the field and 27.7% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.
