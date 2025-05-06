Celtics vs. Knicks Eastern Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 7

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The New York Knicks are heavy 10-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The Knicks have a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 210.5 points.

Celtics vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -10 210.5 -490 +380

Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (65.6%)

Celtics vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 39 times over 82 games with a set spread.

The Knicks are 40-41-1 against the spread this year.

Celtics games have gone over the total 37 times this season.

Knicks games this year have hit the over on 43 of 82 set point totals (52.4%).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (21-19-1) than it has in home games (18-23-0).

When it comes to over/unders, the Celtics hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 21 times in 41 opportunities this season (51.2%). In away games, they have hit the over 16 times in 41 opportunities (39%).

New York has performed better against the spread at home (21-19-1) than away (19-22-0) this season.

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Knicks' games have finished above the over/under at home (56.1%, 23 of 41) than away (48.8%, 20 of 41).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6 assists, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown, with 3.5 made treys per contest (fourth in NBA).

Derrick White averages 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 made 3-pointers per contest (fourth in league).

Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.2 points, 4.5 assists and 5.8 boards.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 35.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Knicks Leaders

Per game, Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Knicks 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 9.6 boards and 5.9 assists per game. He is draining 52.5% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 26 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.8% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 treys.

The Knicks are receiving 17.6 points, 3.2 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Mikal Bridges.

The Knicks receive 18 points per game from OG Anunoby, plus 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

