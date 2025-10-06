10 Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Heading Into NFL Week 6

Several injuries in receiving corps allowed splash performances from backup wideouts in Week 5. Could these surprise performances warrant attention on the waiver wire? Intriguing running backs are also available due to injuries and potential shifts in workloads.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 6.

Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

Quarterbacks

Jaxson Dart, Giants

As 2.5-point favorites, the New York Giants stumbled to a 26-14 loss against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. Similar to Week 4, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart wasn't efficient through the air, totaling 5.1 yards per passing attempt, 202 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and two interceptions. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Dart posted -0.11 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) in Week 4, and this dropped even further to -0.29 EPA/db on Sunday.

So, what's his fantasy football upside? Dart totaled 7 rushing attempts for 55 rushing yards -- which is right around Week 4's mark of 10 attempts for 54 rushing yards. New York continues to utilize Dart's legs, and this has led to a 30.8% red zone rushing attempt share through starts. Dart did not log a rushing touchdown in Week 5 while posting three turnovers, yet he still recorded 17.6 fantasy points (QB14). With 18.7 fantasy points per game, Dart's 39% roster rate should continue to rise (via Yahoo Sports).

Sam Darnold, Seahawks

Sam Darnold was producing at a consistent rate from Week 2 to 4, recording 17.8, 16.7, and 16.1 fantasy points (16.9 fantasy points per game). This paired with Darnold carrying 0.31 EPA/db during the span made him an excellent streaming option for Week 5.

The Seattle Seahawks' signal-caller had his best performance yet by stacking 341 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and one interception -- leading to 28.6 fantasy points (QB2). Once again, this was paired with incredible efficiency as Darnold posted 0.65 EPA/db. His 19.8 fantasy points per game since Week 2 is easy to buy into, but I have confidence the production can continue thanks to his elite 0.41 EPA/db since Week 2.

On an offense logging 29.2 points per game (fifth-most), Darnold should be an add as he's rostered in only 31% of leagues.

Others to Consider:

Bryce Young (vs. Dallas), Tua Tagovailoa (vs. Los Angeles Chargers), Spencer Rattler (vs. New England)

Running Backs

Michael Carter, Cardinals

The top target across the waiver wire this week could be Michael Carter of the Arizona Cardinals. While he did not take a snap prior to Week 4, Carter took most of Week 5's workload over Emari Demercado, posting a 59.4% snap rate and 23 touches compared to Demercado's 26.6% snap share and 3 touches.

A fumble from Demercado on a potential back-breaking blow to the Tennessee Titans could seal his fate as the second fiddle next to Carter. Trey Benson (knee) is expected to miss a total of four to six weeks, meaning Carter should be a key piece for several weeks. His 28.0 adjusted opportunties led to 51 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, five receptions, and 22 receiving yards (15.8 fantasy points). Even with some inefficiencies -- including 2.8 yards per rushing attempt -- Carter's potential workload should draw interest. Many managers will be looking to snag Arizona's tailback as he's rostered in 39% of leagues.

Kendre Miller, Saints

The New Orleans Saints' backfield has still be led by Alvin Kamara, proven by his 73.6% snap share and 23.0 adjusted opportunities per game while Kendre Miller carries a 25.8% snap rate and 9.2 adjusted opportunities per contest. However, Miller's role has steadily increased since Week 4.

After posting a 32.3% snap share and 11.0 adjusted opportunities, Miller enjoyed a 41.9% snap rate and 12.0 adjusted opportunities in Week 5. This is paired with Kamara posting his lowest snap share of the season (53.2%) on Sunday. While Kamara posted six targets and four receptions compared to Miller's one target and catch, Miller took most of the work on the ground with 10 carries versus Kamara's 8. This change in workload is only driving rumors of a potential Kamara trade as the Saints look to rebuild. Miller is rostered in 31% of leagues, making him a quality stash right now.

Hassan Haskins, Chargers

With Najee Harris (Achilles) out for the season, this has allowed Omarion Hampton to breakout with 147.0 scrimmage yards and 1.0 touchdown per game over Week 3 and 4 -- leading to an absurd 23.5 fantasy points per game. However, he left Week 5's game with an ankle injury and could miss time going forward.

Since Week 3, Hampton had a 74.1% snap share paired with 26.3 adjusted opportunities per game. Over the last two weeks, Hassan Haskins (15.7% snap share and 3.5 adjusted opportunities per game) and Kimani Vidal (13.2% snap share and 3.0 adjusted opportunities per game) have rotated in the backfield. Scott Matlock has also taken a 23.1% snap share during the span, but he's taking on a fullback role with little fantasy upside. Week 5 gave us a glimpse of the running back going forward, and it was split work between Haskins (21.5% snap share and six touches) and Vidal (21.5% snap share and five touches). Either running back is a good add this week, but Haskins could get most of the goal line work (rostered in 1% of leagues).

Others to Consider:

Brashard Smith (vs. Detroit), Kimani Vidal (at Miami), Isaiah Davis (vs. Denver)

Wide Receivers

Kendrick Bourne, 49ers

Jauan Jennings (ankle, rib), Ricky Pearsall (knee), and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) were all out in Week 5, opening the door for Kendrick Bourne to go berserk with 11 targets, 10 receptions, and 142 receiving yards (19.2 fantasy points). He enjoyed a 22.9% target share and 30.6% air yards share while posting 56.4 receiving yards over expectation (RecYOE).

While Bourne likely lacks long-term fantasy value, Aiyuk still seems weeks away from a return, and Jennings and Pearsall could miss more time after not practicing once leading up to Week 5. For the short term, Bourne could be a consistent impact, taking advantage of Mac Jones' solid play. Bourne's 4% roster rate is bound to rise until this receiving corps gets healthy.

Ryan Flournoy, Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb is progressing quicker than most expected as he could return from an ankle injury in Week 6. In his absence, George Pickens has dominated, but he's not the only piece taking advantage of available targets. Ryan Flournoy made an announcement in Week 5, racking up six catches and 114 receiving yards on nine targets (15.4 fantasy points).

Jalen Tolbert was the receiver most expected to step up, but he came up with only one target. It's difficult overlook Flournoy's 32.1% target share with a 57.6% snap rate in Week 5. After earning a 90.7 Pro Football Focus player grade, the Dallas Cowboys could explore Flournoy taking Tolbert's role -- giving him value even when CeeDee returns from injury. He's a promising stash option on an offense that's totaling 30.2 points per game (fourth-most), and Flournoy is widely available with his roster rate under 1%.

Isaiah Bond, Browns

The Cleveland Browns' offense showed some promise in Dillon Gabriel's first start by totaling 322 yards against the Minnesota Vikings. The receiving corps is beat up with Cedric Tillman missing multiple games from a hamstring injury. This has presented Isaiah Bond with an opportunity to step into a larger role.

Since Week 4, he's logging 7.0 targets per game paired with a 19.7% target share. That's not far behind Jerry Jeudy's 21.2% target share in the split. This offense is becoming more efficient thanks to the emergence of Quinshon Judkins in the backfield. If Bond's role stays elevated, this should provide fantasy value sooner rather than later -- easing concerns surrounding his 5.6 fantasy points per game since Week 4. This is yet another wideout that should be available in most leagues, for Bond is rostered in only 6% of fantasy leagues.

Others to Consider:

Troy Franklin (at New York Jets), Elic Ayomanor (at Las Vegas), Tory Horton (at Jacksonville), Jalen Coker (vs. Dallas), Luther Burden III (at Washington)

Tight Ends

Mason Taylor, Jets

From Week 1 to 3, Mason Taylor had only an 11.7% target share paired with 3.0 targets per game. This has sky rocketed to a 26.8% target share and 9.5 targets per game since Week 4. This has translated to 7.0 receptions, 66.0 receiving yards, and 11.1 fantasy points per game during the two-game span.

Taylor even touts a 22.2% red zone target share since Week 4, but he's yet to find the end zone. He's already producing solid fantasy totals, and this has a shot of increasing with positive regression for touchdowns.

Considering he's available in 87% of leagues, Taylor's stock as a rookie tight end is worth adding to your roster.

Others to Consider:

Harold Fannin Jr. (at Pittsburgh), Theo Johnson (vs. Philadelphia)

Defenses

New England Patriots

Since cornerback Christian Gonzalez returned from injury in Week 4, the New England Patriots are holding opponents to 16.5 points per game while recording 9.5 fantasy points per game during the span. After back-to-back finishes in the top seven of weekly rankings, the Patriots D/ST should be drawing eyes.

Week 6's opponent is the New Orleans Saints, who totaling 18.4 points per game (sixth-fewest) and 4.6 yards per play (fifth-fewest). Furthermore, New England is in the top half of sack rate and takeaways per game. This unit was productive against one of the league's top offenses in the Buffalo Bills. Against an underwhelming Saints offense, the Pats' defense feels like a clear play.

Others to Consider:

Las Vegas Raiders (vs. Tennessee), Washington Commanders (vs. Chicago)

