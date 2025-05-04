Celtics vs. Knicks Eastern Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 5

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Monday, May 5, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks meet to start the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The Celtics are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which will be broadcast on TNT, truTV, and MAX at 7 p.m. ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 213.

Celtics vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -8.5 213 -370 +295

Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (65.9%)

Celtics vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Celtics have compiled a 39-42-1 record against the spread this season.

The Knicks are 40-41-1 against the spread this year.

Celtics games have gone over the total 37 times this season.

The Knicks have gone over the point total 52.4% of the time this year (43 of 82 games with a set point total).

In home games, Boston sports a worse record against the spread (18-23-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (21-19-1).

When playing at home, the Celtics eclipse the total 51.2% of the time (21 of 41 games). They've hit the over in 39% of road games (16 of 41 contests).

New York has performed better against the spread at home (21-19-1) than on the road (19-22-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Knicks games have finished over more frequently at home (23 of 41, 56.1%) than on the road (20 of 41, 48.8%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 boards and 6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Derrick White averages 16.4 points, 4.5 boards and 4.8 assists, shooting 44.2% from the field and 38.4% from downtown, with 3.5 made treys per contest (fourth in league).

Jaylen Brown averages 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 boards and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday averages 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.4 points, 12.8 boards and 3.1 assists. He is also draining 52.6% of his shots from the field and 42% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Per game, Josh Hart gives the Knicks 13.6 points, 9.6 boards and 5.9 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

The Knicks are receiving 26 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game from Jalen Brunson.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 17.6 points, 3.2 boards and 3.7 assists per game. He is draining 50% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

The Knicks are getting 18 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists per game from OG Anunoby.

