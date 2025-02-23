Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ABC and ESPN+

The Boston Celtics (40-16) will look to Jayson Tatum (seventh in the league scoring 26.8 points per game) when they attempt to hold off Jalen Brunson (eighth in the NBA with 26 PPG) and the New York Knicks (37-19) on Sunday, February 23, 2025 at TD Garden. The Celtics are 8.5-point home favorites in the matchup, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5 points.

Celtics vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -8.5 231.5 -295 +240

Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (66.8%)

Celtics vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Celtics are 25-30-1 against the spread this season.

The Knicks have 27 wins against the spread in 56 games this season.

Celtics games have gone over the total 26 times this season.

The Knicks have hit the over 60.7% of the time this season (34 of 56 games with a set point total).

Boston sports a worse record against the spread at home (10-17-0) than it does in road games (15-13-1).

The Celtics have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (55.6%) than road games (37.9%).

Against the spread, New York has had better results away (13-13-0) than at home (14-15-1).

In terms of the over/under, Knicks games have finished over less frequently at home (18 of 30, 60%) than on the road (16 of 26, 61.5%).

Celtics Leaders

Tatum's numbers on the season are 26.8 points, 8.7 boards and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.7% from downtown, with an average of 3.6 made treys (fifth in league).

Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.9 points, 4.8 assists and 6 boards.

Derrick White is averaging 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 34.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 24.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is also sinking 53.4% of his shots from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc (ninth in league), with an average of 2.1 triples.

The Knicks receive 26 points per game from Brunson, plus 2.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

Per game, Josh Hart provides the Knicks 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists, plus 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Knicks get 17.6 points per game from Mikal Bridges, plus 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 4.6 boards and 2 assists per game. He is making 48% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

