Celtics vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (34-41) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (56-19) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 as 10.5-point underdogs. The Celtics have won nine games in a row. The matchup has an over/under set at 212.5 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -10.5 212.5 -559 +420

Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (76.9%)

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics are 36-38-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Heat are 35-37-3 this season.

Celtics games have gone over the total 34 times this season.

Heat games this season have gone over the total in 38 of 75 opportunities (50.7%).

Against the spread, Boston has fared worse at home, covering 15 times in 36 home games, and 21 times in 39 road games.

The Celtics have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of games at home (52.8%) than road games (38.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Miami has a better winning percentage at home (.541, 20-16-1 record) than on the road (.395, 15-21-2).

Looking at the over/under, Heat games have gone over 22 of 37 times at home (59.5%), and 16 of 38 on the road (42.1%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 5.9 assists and 8.8 rebounds.

Derrick White is averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 boards and 4.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1 block.

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 31.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 14 points, 3.8 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers (eighth in league).

Jrue Holiday is averaging 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 17.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Heat.

Tyler Herro's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 47% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 treys (eighth in league).

Per game, Andrew Wiggins gives the Heat 18.2 points, 4.4 boards and 2.6 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Kel'el Ware gets the Heat 9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Terry Rozier averages 11.1 points, 3.7 boards and 2.7 assists. He is making 39.6% of his shots from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.