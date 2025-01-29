Celtics vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

Celtics vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and CHSN

The Chicago Bulls (20-27) are big, 14.5-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics (32-15) at TD Garden on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and CHSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 232.5.

Celtics vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -14.5 232.5 -1149 +730

Celtics vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (82.7%)

Celtics vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Celtics are 19-27-1 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have 21 wins against the spread in 47 games this year.

Celtics games have gone over the total 21 times this season.

Bulls games this season have hit the over 23 times in 47 opportunities (48.9%).

At home, Boston owns a worse record against the spread (8-16-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (11-11-1).

Looking at point totals, the Celtics hit the over more consistently at home, as they've gone over the total 14 times in 24 opportunities this season (58.3%). In road games, they have hit the over seven times in 23 opportunities (30.4%).

Chicago has performed better against the spread away (10-11-1) than at home (11-13-1) this year.

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Bulls' games have finished above the over/under at home (48%, 12 of 25) than away (50%, 11 of 22).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum's numbers on the season are 26.9 points, 9 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 35% from downtown, with an average of 3.6 made treys (eighth in league).

Jaylen Brown averages 23.1 points, 6 boards and 4.8 assists, shooting 45.1% from the field and 32% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White averages 15.9 points, 4.4 boards and 4.1 assists.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.4 assists.

Jrue Holiday averages 11.5 points, 4.3 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per game.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 20.1 points, 10.3 boards and 3.5 assists for the Bulls.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Per game, Coby White gets the Bulls 18.2 points, 3.4 boards and 4.7 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Ayo Dosunmu gives the Bulls 12.4 points, 3.7 boards and 4.5 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Smith's numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 5.5 boards and 0.8 assists per contest. He is draining 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.