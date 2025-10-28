CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Wideout CeeDee Lamb faces a matchup against the 25th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (234.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Arizona Cardinals, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Lamb for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Cardinals? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Lamb this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

CeeDee Lamb Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: November 3, 2025

November 3, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.4

15.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 79.08

79.08 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.66

Projections provided by numberFire

Lamb Fantasy Performance

Lamb is currently the 39th-ranked fantasy player at his position (148th overall), posting 46.8 total fantasy points (11.7 per game).

During his last three games Lamb has been targeted 29 times, with 21 receptions for 296 yards and one TD, leading to 35.8 fantasy points (11.9 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Lamb's fantasy season came against the Washington Commanders in Week 7, when he put up 17.0 fantasy points with five receptions (on eight targets) for 110 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, CeeDee Lamb had his worst performance of the season last week against the Denver Broncos, when he tallied just 7.6 fantasy points (1 reception, 2 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed only one player to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this season.

Arizona has allowed three players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed a touchdown catch by seven players this year.

Just one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Arizona this year.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cardinals this season.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one TD versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on CeeDee Lamb? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.