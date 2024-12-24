CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

In Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the second-ranked passing defense in the NFL (178.8 yards conceded per game).

Thinking about Lamb for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Eagles? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Lamb vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 72.70

72.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Lamb Fantasy Performance

Lamb is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player at his position (50th overall), putting up 162.4 total fantasy points (10.8 per game).

In his last three games, Lamb has hauled in 22 balls (on 28 targets) for 314 yards and two touchdowns, good for 43.5 fantasy points (14.5 per game).

Lamb has hauled in 34 balls (on 46 targets) for 420 yards and two touchdowns in his last five games, good for 54.2 fantasy points (10.8 per game) during that period.

The high point of Lamb's fantasy season was a Week 8 performance versus the San Francisco 49ers, a game when he came through with 13 catches and 146 receiving yards with two touchdowns (26.6 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, CeeDee Lamb stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles, grabbing six passes on 10 targets for 21 yards (2.4 fantasy points).

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Eagles this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Philadelphia this year.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Eagles have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Philadelphia has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to two players this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Eagles have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

