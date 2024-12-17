CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb will match up with the 30th-ranked pass defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (247.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

With Lamb's next game versus the Buccaneers, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Lamb this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Lamb vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 70.97

70.97 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.47

Projections provided by numberFire

Lamb Fantasy Performance

Lamb has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 151.9 fantasy points (10.9 per game) rank him fifth at the WR position and 44th overall.

In his last three games, Lamb has racked up 36.9 total fantasy points (12.3 per game), catching 17 balls (on 26 targets) for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

Lamb has been targeted 50 times, with 35 receptions for 408 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 54.3 fantasy points (10.9 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Lamb's fantasy season came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8, when he compiled 26.6 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, CeeDee Lamb stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles, catching six passes on 10 targets for 21 yards (2.4 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of five players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed a touchdown catch by 19 players this year.

Tampa Bay has given up at least two receiving TDs to four players this year.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Buccaneers this season.

Want more data and analysis on CeeDee Lamb? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.