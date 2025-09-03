CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will take on the team with last year's top-ranked pass defense, the Philadelphia Eagles (174.2 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Thinking about Lamb for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Eagles? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Lamb this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

CeeDee Lamb Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: September 4, 2025

September 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 81.23

81.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.52

Projections provided by numberFire

Lamb 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Lamb was ninth at his position (and 58th overall) in fantasy points, with 162.4 (10.8 per game).

In his best game last year, Lamb picked up 26.6 fantasy points -- via 13 receptions, 146 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers.

In his second-best performance last season, Lamb picked up 17.6 fantasy points -- via nine receptions, 116 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 15 versus the Carolina Panthers.

In Week 10 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, Lamb finished with a season-low 2.4 fantasy points, via this stat line: six receptions, 21 yards, on 10 targets.

In his second-worst game of the year, Lamb ended up with 3.9 fantasy points -- two receptions, 39 yards, on six targets -- in Week 13 against the New York Giants.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Eagles Defensive Performance

Against Philadelphia last year, one player recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Eagles last season.

In the passing game, Philadelphia allowed six players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last year, the Eagles allowed just one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Versus Philadelphia last season, three players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Eagles allowed 20 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Philadelphia gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to only two players last season.

Looking at run defense, the Eagles allowed more than 100 rushing yards to just one player last season.

In terms of run defense, Philadelphia gave up at least one rushing touchdown to eight players last season.

Only one player rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Eagles last year.

Want more data and analysis on CeeDee Lamb? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.