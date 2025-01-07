Cavaliers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: ESPN, FDSOH, and FDSOK

The top team from each conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers (31-4) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-5), square off on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Cavaliers are just 2.5-point home favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -2.5 226.5 -148 +126

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (56.7%)

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have gone 25-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Thunder have played 35 games, with 24 wins against the spread.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 22 times.

Thunder games this year have gone over the point total 42.9% of the time (15 out of 35 games with a set point total).

At home, Cleveland sports a better record against the spread (14-5-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (11-5-0).

The Cavaliers have gone over the total in a higher percentage of games at home (63.2%) than games on the road (62.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Oklahoma City has a better winning percentage at home (.737, 14-5-0 record) than away (.625, 10-6-0).

Looking at the over/under, Thunder games have finished over more frequently at home (nine of 19, 47.4%) than on the road (six of 16, 37.5%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 23.3 points, 4.4 boards and 4.6 assists, shooting 45.7% from the field and 41.3% from downtown, with 3.8 made treys per game (fifth in league).

Evan Mobley averages 18.8 points, 8.7 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 57.1% from the field and 41.8% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Darius Garland is averaging 20.5 points, 2.6 boards and 6.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.7 points, 10.1 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 69.6% from the field (third in NBA).

Ty Jerome is averaging 10 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He is also draining 52.4% of his shots from the field and 36% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

The Thunder receive 20.6 points per game from Jalen Williams, plus 5.8 boards and 5.1 assists.

Luguentz Dort averages 9.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is sinking 40.2% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.

Per game, Isaiah Hartenstein provides the Thunder 12 points, 12.2 rebounds and 4 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 6.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He is draining 42.1% of his shots from the floor.

