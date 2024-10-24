Cavaliers vs. Pistons NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 25

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDS-OH and FDS-DET

The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) host the Detroit Pistons (0-1) in a matchup of Central Division teams at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 25, 2024. The Pistons are 10-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -10 -110 -110 224.5 -110 -110 -490 +380

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (89.3%)

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Cavaliers won 39 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.

As 10-point underdogs or more, the Pistons went 21-16 against the spread last year.

Last season, 40 Cavaliers games hit the over.

Last year, 39 of the Pistons' 82 games hit the over.

Against the spread last season, Cleveland performed worse at home, covering 19 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

Last season, Detroit was 18-22-0 at home against the spread (.450 winning percentage). On the road, it was 21-20-1 ATS (.500).

Cavaliers Leaders

Jarrett Allen put up 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists last season. He also drained 63.4% of his shots from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Donovan Mitchell collected 26.6 points, 5.1 boards and 6.1 assists. He sank 46.2% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per contest.

Caris LeVert's stats last season included 14.0 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. He sank 42.1% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Max Strus put up 12.2 points, 4.8 boards and 4.0 assists. He made 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Darius Garland's numbers last season were 18.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He made 44.6% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers last season were 22.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field and 35.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Tobias Harris' numbers last season were 17.2 points, 6.5 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Jaden Ivey averaged 15.4 points last season, plus 3.8 assists and 3.4 boards.

Jalen Duren averaged 13.8 points, 2.4 assists and 11.6 boards.

Tim Hardaway Jr. put up 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 40.2% from the floor and 35.3% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

