Cavaliers vs. Pelicans NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 20

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOH

The New Orleans Pelicans (4-11) are heavy underdogs (-13) as they look to stop a six-game road losing streak when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-1) on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOH. The over/under for the matchup is 220.5.

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -13 220.5 -901 +610

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (65.2%)

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 12 times this season (12-4-0).

The Pelicans have played 15 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, 11 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total out of 15 chances.

Pelicans games this season have hit the over on eight of 15 set point totals (53.3%).

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread in home games (7-1-0) than it has in road tilts (5-3-0).

The Cavaliers have exceeded the total in six of eight home games (75%), compared to five of eight road games (62.5%).

New Orleans has performed better against the spread at home (4-4-0) than on the road (0-7-0) this year.

Pelicans games have gone above the over/under 62.5% of the time at home (five of eight), and 42.9% of the time on the road (three of seven).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 25.3 points, 4 assists and 4.6 boards.

Darius Garland is averaging 20.6 points, 2.4 boards and 7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.4 points, 8.9 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 14.3 points, 10.9 boards and 1.7 assists.

Ty Jerome is averaging 10.7 points, 2 boards and 3.8 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Brandon Ingram is averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 boards and 5.3 assists for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans receive 6.7 points per game from Yves Missi, plus 6.9 boards and 1.7 assists.

Jose Alvarado averages 10.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He is sinking 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Zion Williamson's numbers on the season are 22.7 points, 8 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. He is making 45.2% of his shots from the floor.

The Pelicans get 6.1 points per game from Javonte Green, plus 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

