Cavaliers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

Cavaliers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NBCS-CA, FDSOH, and NBA TV

The Cleveland Cavaliers (62-15) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (37-40) on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The contest airs at 6 p.m. ET on NBCS-CA, FDSOH, and NBA TV. The matchup has a point total of 235.5.

Cavaliers vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -10.5 235.5 -420 +330

Cavaliers vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (81.2%)

Cavaliers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have gone 44-31-2 against the spread this season.

The Kings have played 77 games, with 32 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 48 times this season.

Kings games this season have eclipsed the over/under 42 times in 77 opportunities (54.5%).

In home games, Cleveland owns a better record against the spread (22-15-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (22-16-1).

The Cavaliers have gone over the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 23 of 38 home matchups (60.5%). On the road, they have hit the over in 25 of 39 games (64.1%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.368, 14-23-1 record) than away (.462, 18-19-2).

Looking at the over/under, Kings games have finished over more often at home (23 of 38, 60.5%) than away (19 of 39, 48.7%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 24 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 56.4% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Darius Garland averages 20.6 points, 2.9 boards and 6.7 assists.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 9.9 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 71.1% from the floor (first in league).

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 17 points, 4 boards and 1.4 assists.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.1 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists for the Kings.

The Kings receive 22.2 points per game from DeMar DeRozan, plus 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

The Kings are getting 22.8 points, 4.4 boards and 4.2 assists per game from Zach LaVine.

Per game, Malik Monk gives the Kings 17.6 points, 3.8 boards and 5.7 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Keegan Murray gives the Kings 12.5 points, 6.6 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.