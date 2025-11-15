Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH, FDSSE, and NBA TV

The Memphis Grizzlies (4-9) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-5) after losing three road games in a row. The Cavaliers are double-digit favorites by 10 points in the contest, which tips at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 15, 2025. The matchup's point total is 237.5.

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -10 237.5 -400 +315

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (74.7%)

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 5-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have three wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total eight times this season.

Grizzlies games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 13 opportunities (38.5%).

Against the spread, Cleveland has performed worse at home, covering two times in six home games, and three times in seven road games.

In home games, the Cavaliers eclipse the total 50% of the time (three of six games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, going over the total in 71.4% of games (five of seven).

This season, Memphis is 3-5-0 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). Away, it is 0-5-0 ATS (.000).

In terms of the over/under, Grizzlies games have finished over three of eight times at home (37.5%), and two of five away (40%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 30.5 points, 4.5 boards and 5.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley averages 19 points, 8.7 boards and 4.2 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 15.5 points, 7.9 boards and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 18.9 points, 3.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 11.1 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Grizzlies Leaders

Per game, Ja Morant gives the Grizzlies 18.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Cedric Coward's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He is draining 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

The Grizzlies are receiving 17.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr.

Santi Aldama averages 12.7 points, 6.5 boards and 2.5 assists. He is draining 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 30% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

Jock Landale's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 5.5 boards and 1.8 assists per game. He is sinking 56.8% of his shots from the floor and 48.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

