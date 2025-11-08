Cavaliers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CHSN and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (6-3) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (6-2) on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at Rocket Arena as 8.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on CHSN and FDSOH. The matchup has a point total of 240.5.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -8.5 240.5 -330 +265

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (79.6%)

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Bulls' eight games this season, they have six wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total four times out of eight chances this season.

Bulls games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

Cleveland owns a better record against the spread in home games (2-2-0) than it does in away games (2-3-0).

The Cavaliers have gone over the over/under in one of four home games (25%). They've fared better in away games, going over the total in three of five matchups (60%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 19.6 points, 8.6 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the field and 31.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 30.9 points, 5 assists and 2.9 boards.

Jarrett Allen averages 15.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Jaylon Tyson's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 3.1 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 50% from the field and 45.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 16.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey averages 22.3 points for the Bulls, plus 9.6 rebounds and 9.8 assists.

The Bulls are getting 18.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Nikola Vucevic.

The Bulls are getting 12.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Tre Jones.

The Bulls receive 15.5 points per game from Matas Buzelis, plus 5 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Per game, Kevin Huerter gives the Bulls 12.9 points, 4.1 boards and 2.9 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.

