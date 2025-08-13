Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals are among the MLB teams in action on Wednesday, up against the Colorado Rockies.

Cardinals vs Rockies Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (61-59) vs. Colorado Rockies (30-88)

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and COLR

Cardinals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-190) | COL: (+160)

STL: (-190) | COL: (+160) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+108) | COL: +1.5 (-130)

STL: -1.5 (+108) | COL: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cardinals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 4-2, 4.40 ERA vs Austin Gomber (Rockies) - 0-6, 6.52 ERA

The Cardinals will give the ball to Michael McGreevy (4-2, 4.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Austin Gomber (0-6, 6.52 ERA). McGreevy's team is 5-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. McGreevy's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies are 2-8-0 against the spread when Gomber starts. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Gomber's starts this season, and they went 2-8 in those matchups.

Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (70.6%)

Cardinals vs Rockies Moneyline

The Cardinals vs Rockies moneyline has St. Louis as a -190 favorite, while Colorado is a +160 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Rockies Spread

The Cardinals are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (+108 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -130 to cover.

Cardinals vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Cardinals versus Rockies game on Aug. 13 has been set at 8.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Cardinals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been chosen as favorites in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (50.9%) in those games.

St. Louis has been listed as a favorite of -190 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 58 of 116 chances this season.

The Cardinals are 60-56-0 against the spread in their 116 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 27 of the 111 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (24.3%).

Colorado has gone 15-64 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer (19%).

The Rockies have played in 115 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-61-4).

The Rockies have put together a 46-69-0 record ATS this season (covering 40% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with an OBP of .351, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .406. He's batting .280 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 98th in slugging.

Alec Burleson has 105 hits, which is best among St. Louis batters this season. He's batting .282 with 33 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Willson Contreras has collected 105 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Masyn Winn has been key for St. Louis with 109 hits, an OBP of .320 plus a slugging percentage of .386.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.514) while pacing the Rockies in hits (108). He's batting .275 and with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 42nd in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Beck has a .344 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .277 while slugging .462.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 37th, his on-base percentage is 52nd, and he is 54th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak is batting .262 with 14 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 18 walks.

Tyler Freeman is batting .295 with 17 doubles, a triple, a home run and 26 walks.

Cardinals vs Rockies Head to Head

8/11/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/23/2025: 6-0 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

6-0 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/22/2025: 8-4 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-4 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/21/2025: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/26/2024: 10-8 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-8 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/25/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/24/2024: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/9/2024: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/8/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/7/2024: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

