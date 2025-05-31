Cardinals vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the St. Louis Cardinals are playing the Texas Rangers.

Cardinals vs Rangers Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (32-24) vs. Texas Rangers (27-30)

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Coverage: RSN and FDSMW

Cardinals vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-126) | TEX: (+108)

STL: (-126) | TEX: (+108) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+132) | TEX: +1.5 (-160)

STL: -1.5 (+132) | TEX: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cardinals vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 5-1, 4.06 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 3-3, 3.75 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Sonny Gray (5-1) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (3-3) will take the ball for the Rangers. Gray's team is 7-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gray has started five games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Rangers have a 6-3-0 record against the spread in Corbin's starts. The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Corbin's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Cardinals vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (61.6%)

Cardinals vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.

Cardinals vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Cardinals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are +132 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are -160.

Cardinals vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Cardinals-Rangers on May 31, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Cardinals vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 20 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (55%) in those contests.

This year St. Louis has won seven of nine games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 29 of 56 chances this season.

The Cardinals are 32-24-0 against the spread in their 56 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers are 8-19 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 29.6% of those games).

Texas has a record of 3-14 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (17.6%).

The Rangers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 57 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-39-1).

The Rangers have collected a 30-27-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.6% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with 69 hits and an OBP of .395, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .481. He's batting .335.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 38th in slugging.

Donovan hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .471 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .252 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He ranks 94th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Nolan Arenado has collected 47 base hits, an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

Arenado brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Masyn Winn is batting .278 with a .357 OBP and 20 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Winn enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has racked up 43 hits, a team-high for the Rangers. He's batting .246 and slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is 105th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Josh Jung leads his team with a .446 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is currently 47th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Josh Smith has put up an on-base percentage of .346, a team-high for the Rangers.

Adolis Garcia has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks while batting .208.

