Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cardinals vs Pirates Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (75-75) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (71-79)

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: SportsNet PT

Cardinals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-138) | PIT: (+118)

STL: (-138) | PIT: (+118) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+150) | PIT: +1.5 (-182)

STL: -1.5 (+150) | PIT: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cardinals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn (Cardinals) - 6-4, 3.96 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 8-7, 4.20 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Lance Lynn (6-4, 3.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Bailey Falter (8-7, 4.20 ERA). Lynn and his team are 11-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Lynn's team has been victorious in 70% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-3. The Pirates have a 16-9-0 ATS record in Falter's 25 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have a 7-12 record in Falter's 19 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (57.3%)

Cardinals vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Pirates, St. Louis is the favorite at -138, and Pittsburgh is +118 playing on the road.

Cardinals vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cardinals. The Pirates are -182 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are +150.

Cardinals vs Pirates Over/Under

The Cardinals-Pirates game on Sept. 17 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cardinals have won in 31, or 48.4%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

St. Louis has a record of 16-16 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 67 of 145 chances this season.

The Cardinals are 69-76-0 against the spread in their 145 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline 82 total times this season. They've gone 33-49 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 19-31 (38%).

The Pirates have played in 147 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-74-3).

The Pirates have a 79-68-0 record against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis with 138 hits, batting .270 this season with 40 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .313 and a slugging percentage of .431.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 37th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan leads the Cardinals with an OPS of .737. He has a slash line of .270/.336/.401 this season.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 37th, his on-base percentage 43rd, and his slugging percentage 89th.

Nolan Arenado has collected 145 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

Arenado brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with two walks and two RBI.

Masyn Winn has an OPS of .725, fueled by an OBP of .317 and a team-best slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up a .346 on-base percentage and a .454 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Pirates. He's batting .280.

He is 25th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Oneil Cruz's 136 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 40th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .237 with 17 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 57 walks.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .274 with 14 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Cardinals vs Pirates Head to Head

9/16/2024: 4-0 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/24/2024: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/23/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/22/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/4/2024: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/3/2024: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/2/2024: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/13/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/12/2024: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/11/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

