Cardinals vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

MLB action on Sunday includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the San Francisco Giants.

Cardinals vs Giants Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (70-72) vs. San Francisco Giants (72-69)

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Sunday, September 7, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and NBCS-BA

Cardinals vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-154) | SF: (+130)

STL: (-154) | SF: (+130) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-176)

STL: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cardinals vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 12-8, 4.43 ERA vs Kai-Wei Teng (Giants) - 2-3, 7.23 ERA

The Cardinals will look to Sonny Gray (12-8) against the Giants and Kai-Wei Teng (2-3). Gray's team is 13-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gray's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 12-6. The Giants have a 1-3-0 record against the spread in Teng's starts. The Giants were the moneyline underdog for three Teng starts this season -- they lost every game.

Cardinals vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (52.8%)

Cardinals vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Cardinals, San Francisco is the underdog at +130, and St. Louis is -154 playing at home.

Cardinals vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the run line against the Cardinals. The Giants are -176 to cover, and the Cardinals are +146.

Cardinals vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Cardinals-Giants contest on Sept. 7, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Cardinals vs Giants Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (50%) in those contests.

This season St. Louis has come away with a win eight times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in 71 of their 136 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 69-67-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have won 47.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (26-29).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, San Francisco has a 6-11 record (winning just 35.3% of its games).

The Giants have had an over/under set by bookmakers 140 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 67 of those games (67-66-7).

The Giants have a 65-75-0 record against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Masyn Winn is batting .253 with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .309 and a slugging percentage of .365.

He ranks 89th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage, and 140th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .240 with 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 55 walks, while slugging .383 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 118th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage.

Ivan Herrera has collected 89 base hits, an OBP of .366 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Victor Scott II is batting .225 with a .314 OBP and 36 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has racked up a team-best OBP (.381), and leads the Giants in hits (140). He's batting .264 and slugging.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 61st in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Devers enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .391 with a double, four home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .267 with 30 doubles, 11 triples, seven home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He is currently 52nd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Willy Adames is batting .230 with 18 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 66 walks.

Heliot Ramos' .404 slugging percentage paces his team.

Cardinals vs Giants Head to Head

9/5/2025: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/29/2024: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2024: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2024: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/23/2024: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/22/2024: 9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/20/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/14/2023: 8-5 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/13/2023: 11-3 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-3 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/12/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

