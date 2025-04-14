Cardinals vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 4:19 p.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals versus the Houston Astros is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Cardinals vs Astros Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (7-8) vs. Houston Astros (7-8)

Date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Monday, April 14, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and SCHN

Cardinals vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-110) | HOU: (-106)

STL: (-110) | HOU: (-106) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-194) | HOU: -1.5 (+160)

STL: +1.5 (-194) | HOU: -1.5 (+160) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cardinals vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 2-0, 4.50 ERA vs Framber Valdez (Astros) - 1-1, 2.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Sonny Gray (2-0) to the mound, while Framber Valdez (1-1) will answer the bell for the Astros. Gray and his team have covered in each of the three games he's started with a spread this season. Gray's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Astros are 2-1-0 ATS in Valdez's three starts that had a set spread. The Astros were the moneyline underdog for one Valdez start this season -- they won.

Cardinals vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (56.1%)

Cardinals vs Astros Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -106 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Astros are +160 to cover, while the Cardinals are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for Cardinals-Astros on April 14 is 7. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Cardinals vs Astros Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in five games this season and have come away with the win one time (20%) in those contests.

This season St. Louis has come away with a win one time in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in nine of 15 chances this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 7-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have won three of the six games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

Houston is 3-3 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Astros have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 15 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-7-2).

The Astros have put together a 7-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.7% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.517) and total hits (21) this season. He's batting .350 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks seventh in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Donovan hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .400 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis with an OBP of .387 this season while batting .283 with nine walks and nine runs scored. He's slugging .415.

He is 50th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging in the majors.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .259 with a .379 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Victor Scott II is batting .275 with a .333 OBP and seven RBI for St. Louis this season.

Scott heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a triple and two RBI.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has racked up a slugging percentage of .444, a team-high for the Astros. He's batting .302 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 69th and he is 65th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes has racked up 16 hits with a .382 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .448.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jeremy Pena is batting .204 with a double, two home runs and five walks.

Yordan Alvarez is hitting .235 with two doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

