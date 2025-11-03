Cardinals at Cowboys Single-Game FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Monday Night Football

To wrap things up in Week 9, the Arizona Cardinals will travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Even with Arizona not having Kyler Murray starting, it's expected to be a high-scoring matchup with a total in the 50s, and the narrow spread suggests we could get a competitive game to conclude this week's action.

For those unfamiliar with single-game NFL DFS on FanDuel, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, but beginning in 2025 on FanDuel, their salary also increases 1.5 times.

Here are players worth considering for tonight's game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals at Cowboys NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Dak Prescott ($19,500 MVP/$13,000 FLEX) -- Before scoring only 8.6 FanDuel points (FDPs) in last week's outing versus the Denver Broncos, Dak Prescott had tallied 22-plus FDPs in his previous four starts, and he returns home to face a Cardinals team that is 20th in schedule-adjusted pass defense. While Arizona's defense is surprisingly 4th in FDPs per drop back allowed (0.39) to QBs, they are 22nd in expected points added per drop back allowed (0.06) to the position (per Next Gen Stats), so it's not like they've been unbeatable through the air this season.

CeeDee Lamb ($19,200 MVP/$12,800 FLEX) -- CeeDee Lamb has found the end zone just once in his first four games he's started and finished this year, but his role has been fantastic, generating team-high marks in target share (28.0%), air yards share (40.4%), yards per route run (2.84), receptions per game (7.0), and receiving yards per game (101.5) in that sample. If you're using Lamb in the MVP spot, you'll likely want to find a way to stack him with Dak.

Trey McBride ($14,400 MVP/$9,600 FLEX) -- Using a tight end in the MVP spot is typically risky, but Trey McBride isn't your typical tight end, as he is pacing the Cardinals' offense in target share (28.6%), receptions per game (6.7), and receiving yards per game (60.1). McBride has also found the end zone three times in his first two games with Jacoby Brissett starting under center, and the Cowboys are 30th in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

Flex Targets

Jacoby Brissett ($11,400) -- Brissett has been solid in his first two starts for the Cardinals, producing 19-plus FDPs in both outings, and he draws a favorable matchup against the Cowboys on Monday night. On the season, Dallas is permitting the most FDPs per drop back (0.67), third-most yards per attempt (8.2), and second-highest passing touchdown rate (7.5%) to QBs, so the upside is certainly there for Brissett and Arizona's aerial attack.

George Pickens ($10,200) -- Although Javonte Williams ($12,200) isn't a bad choice given his role and the fact the Cowboys are favorites at home, I do like the idea of targeting Dallas' passing game at home versus a below-average defense, making George Pickens a viable option alongside Lamb. In the four games Lamb and Pickens have been active together this season, Pickens is second on the team in target share (18.7%) and air yards share (30.1%), while he also leads Dallas' skill players in red-zone target share (29.4%) and end-zone target share (50.0%) in that sample due to his impressive contested catch skills.

Zonovan Knight ($7,400) -- Across Arizona's last two games, Zonovan Knight has operated as the primary back in the offense, garnering a 47.5% snap rate, 18.0 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game, and a 55.6% red-zone rushing share, which are all team-bests during that span. In addition to the Cowboys' defense being a vulnerable group against the pass, they are 31st in schedule-adjusted run defense and 27th in rushing yards over expected per attempt allowed (0.98) to RBs.

Michael Wilson ($5,600) -- While Marvin Harrison Jr. ($8,200) could certainly have a notable performance, if you need to save some salary, Michael Wilson is tied for the highest route rate (76.4%) among the Cardinals' wideouts this season. Considering that Dallas is 32nd in FDPs per target (2.00) and 30th in yards per route run allowed (1.83) to WRs, I don't mind taking shots at any of Harrison, Wilson, or even Zay Jones ($5,000) on a single-game slate.

