3 Quarterbacks to Stream for Fantasy Football in NFL Week 10

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football QBs to Stream in Week 10

J.J. McCarthy, Vikings

Matchup: vs. Baltimore

Appearing in his first game since Week 2, J.J. McCarthy provided instant fantasy football value by recording 19.9 fantasy points (QB12). Over Weeks 1 and 2, he flashed rushing upside by totaling seven rushing attempts for 50 rushing yards and one touchdown. In Week 9, a rushing touchdown along with 9 carries for 12 rushing yards helped boost McCarthy's fantasy point total.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the first-year starter logged -0.12 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db) in Week 9. Plus, he threw a pick -- which puts him at five turnovers over three starts. The youngster still has plenty to figure out, but McCarthy flashed some impressive accuracy and arm power throughout the 27-24 win over the Detroit Lions.

Week 10's opponent is the Baltimore Ravens, and they ranked as the third-worst schedule-adjusted defense and seventh-worst adjusted pass D prior to Week 9. The Ravens have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, as well.

Baltimore is forcing the 10th-fewest takeaways per game, suggesting McCarthy could finally take care of the ball. Over three starts, he's touting a 22.2% red zone rushing attempt share, as well.

Against a susceptible pass defense, McCarthy could repeat his fantasy success -- especially when his rushing success seems sustainable. Yahoo Sports has his roster percentage at only 29%.

Michael Penix Jr., Falcons

Matchup: at Indianapolis

After missing Week 8 due to injury, Michael Penix Jr. provided one of his best fantasy performances of the season with 22.7 fantasy points (QB10) in Week 9. After averaging 1.0 turnover per game in his first four starts, Penix has posted only one turnover over his previous three (0.3).

Similar to Week 9's battle with the New England Patriots, Penix gets to face another susceptible pass defense. The Indianapolis Colts ranked 16th in adjusted pass defense prior to Week 9. Indy allows the seventh-most passing yards per game, and a 48.5-point total for Sunday's clash suggests a solid scoring environment.

According to Pro Football Focus, Penix's best passing grade is coming on attempts of 10 to 19 yards (66.7) and 20+ yards (73.6). The Colts are in the bottom half of yards per downfield target allowed. While Indianapolis has the 11th-highest adjusted pressure rate, Atlanta has the answer with the 10th-highest pass block win rate while allowing the 3rd-lowest sack rate. If given time, Penix could hit some big plays downfield.

Rostered in 19% of leagues, Penix should be on the QB streaming radar for Week 10.

Marcus Mariota, Commanders

Matchup: vs. Detroit

Along with McCarthy, Marcus Mariota was another name who appeared in our best waiver wire adds for Week 10. He should be the Washington Commanders' starter for a few weeks as Jayden Daniels suffered an elbow injury on Sunday Night Football. Mariota's fourth start of 2025 brings a favorable matchup, making him a quality streaming QB.

While the Lions ranked as the 9th-best adjusted defense and 11th-best adjusted pass D prior to Week 9, they're still dealing with several injuries in the secondary. Safety Kerby Joseph (knee) has missed the last two games, and cornerback D.J. Reed is expected to be out until late November.

Frankly, Detroit's perimeter cornerbacks in Amik Robertson (59.1 PFF coverage grade) and Terrion Arnold (48.5 PFF coverage grade) aren't great right now. For a defense that runs man coverage at the second-highest rate, this unit feels totally reliant on the pass rush.

It's been a quality rush, touting the third-best adjusted pressure rate. However, the Commanders have the ninth-highest pass block win rate. Mariota could have the opportunity to cook.

Most importantly, Mariota is a quality streaming option thanks to rushing upside. He's averaged 5.3 carries and 29.3 rushing yards per game paired with a 30.0% red zone rushing attempt share over three starts this season.

The Lions have ceded the 10th-most fantasy points per game against QBs. Mariota could be one of the steals of Week 10 as he's rostered in only 5% of leagues.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.