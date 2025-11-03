The Arizona Cardinals may be one of the 12 current NFL franchises that have never won a Super Bowl, but that

It begs the question: who are the best Arizona Cardinals players of all time?

That's what we'll look to figure out here. With a little statistical help from Sports Reference, let's sift through the best Arizona Cardinals players of all time.

Best Arizona Cardinals Players All Time

Here are the top 10 Arizona Cardinals players of all time based on Approximate Value (AV) since the 1970 merger.

Player Rank AV Pos Seasons Games Larry Fitzgerald 1 138 WR 2004-2020 263 Patrick Peterson 2 114 DB 2011-2020 154 Roger Wehrli 3 114 DB 1970-1982 180 Jim Hart 4 109 QB 1970-1983 162 Aeneas Williams 5 106 DB 1991-2000 160 Dan Dierdorf 6 104 RG 1971-1983 160 Luis Sharpe 7 99 LT 1982-1994 189 View Full Table ChevronDown

Let's run through some of the top names.

1. Larry Fitzgerald (2004-2020)

Larry Fitzgerald is one of the most accomplished wide receivers in NFL history, making him the obvious best Arizona Cardinals player of all time.

Fitzgerald spent all 17 NFL seasons with the Cardinals. He led the league in receptions twice and touchdowns twice, with his greatest season coming in 2008 when he recorded 96 receptions for 1,421 yards and 12 touchdowns. Through the 2024 season, Fitzgerald ranks second all time in career receptions and receiving yards. He's sixth in receiving touchdowns.

Larry Fitzgerald Accomplishments

11-time Pro Bowl

First Team All-Pro (2008)

Walter Payton Man of the Year (2016)

2. Patrick Peterson (2011-2020)

Defensive back and punt return specialist wasted no time making his mark on the Cardina's franchise upon being drafted fifth overall in 2011, earning the first of three First Team All-Pro nods. Peterson went on to spent 10 seasons with the Cardinals, and to this day his 4 punt return touchdowns as a rookie are tied for the most in a single season all time.

Patrick Peterson Accomplishments

8-time Pro Bowl

3-time First Team All-Pro

3. Roger Wehrli (1970-1982)

Defensive back Roger Wehrli spent all 14 NFL seasons with the then-St. Louis Cardinals, during which he was one of the league's best defenders. He peaked with three consecutive First Team All-Pro seasons from 1975 to 1977.

Roger Wehrli Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 2007)

7-time Pro Bowl

3-time First Team All-Pro

4. Jim Hart (1966-1983)

Quarterback Jim Hart spent 18 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, and to this day he remains their all time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. His best stretch came from 1974 to 1976 when he led them to three consecutive 10-win seasons and earned three of his four career Pro Bowl nods.

Jim Hart Accomplishments

4-time Pro Bowl

5. Aeneas Williams (1991-2000)

Defensive back Aeneas Williams spent 10 seasons with the Cardinals franchise, and he was one of the league's most feared defensive back in the 1990s. Williams notably led the league with 9 interceptions in '94, amassing at least 6 INTs in four other seasons. He ranks second in franchise history with 46 career interceptions as a Cardinal.

Aeneas Williams Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 2014)

8-time Pro Bowl

3-time First Team All-Pro

