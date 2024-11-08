Capitals vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 8

The Washington Capitals are among the NHL teams busy on Friday, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Capitals vs Penguins Game Info

Washington Capitals (9-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (5-8-2)

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-170) Penguins (+140) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (55.6%)

Capitals vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -180 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +146.

Capitals vs Penguins Over/Under

The over/under for Capitals-Penguins on November 8 is 6.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Capitals vs Penguins Moneyline

Washington is the favorite, -170 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +140 underdog on the road.

