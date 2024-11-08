Capitals vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 8
The Washington Capitals are among the NHL teams busy on Friday, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Capitals vs Penguins Game Info
- Washington Capitals (9-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (5-8-2)
- Date: Friday, November 8, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-170)
|Penguins (+140)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Capitals win (55.6%)
Capitals vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -180 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +146.
Capitals vs Penguins Over/Under
- The over/under for Capitals-Penguins on November 8 is 6.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.
Capitals vs Penguins Moneyline
- Washington is the favorite, -170 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +140 underdog on the road.