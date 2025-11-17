FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Capitals vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Monday in the NHL, the Washington Capitals are up against the Los Angeles Kings.

Capitals vs Kings Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (8-8-2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (10-5-4)
  • Date: Monday, November 17, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Kings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-137)Kings (+114)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Kings Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Capitals win (54.7%)

Capitals vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Capitals. The Kings are -225 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +176.

Capitals vs Kings Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Kings on Nov. 17, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Capitals vs Kings Moneyline

  • The Capitals vs Kings moneyline has Washington as a -137 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +114 underdog on the road.

