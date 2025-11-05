FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Logo
NHL

Capitals vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Capitals vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5

The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Washington Capitals taking on the St. Louis Blues.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Blues Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (6-5-1) vs. St. Louis Blues (4-7-2)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: TNT

Capitals vs Blues Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-164)Blues (+136)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Blues Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Capitals win (65%)

Capitals vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are +148 to cover the spread, with the Blues being -184.

Capitals vs Blues Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Capitals versus Blues game on Nov. 5 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

Capitals vs Blues Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Blues reveal Washington as the favorite (-164) and St. Louis as the underdog (+136) on the road.

