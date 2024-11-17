menu item
NHL

Canucks vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Canucks vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 17

On Sunday in the NHL, the Vancouver Canucks are up against the Nashville Predators.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canucks vs Predators Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (8-4-3) vs. Nashville Predators (5-10-3)
  • Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-125)Predators (+104)5.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (62.3%)

Canucks vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals (+194 to cover). Nashville, the underdog, is -245.

Canucks vs Predators Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Canucks-Predators on November 17, with the over being -142 and the under +116.

Canucks vs Predators Moneyline

  • Vancouver is the favorite, -125 on the moneyline, while Nashville is a +104 underdog on the road.

