NHL
Canucks vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27
The Vancouver Canucks are among the NHL squads playing on Wednesday, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Canucks vs Penguins Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (11-6-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (7-12-4)
- Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-130)
|Penguins (+108)
|6.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Penguins win (51.4%)
Canucks vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Penguins. The Canucks are +186 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -235.
Canucks vs Penguins Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Canucks-Penguins on November 27, with the over being -106 and the under -114.
Canucks vs Penguins Moneyline
- The Canucks vs Penguins moneyline has Vancouver as a -130 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +108 underdog at home.