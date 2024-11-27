Canucks vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27

The Vancouver Canucks are among the NHL squads playing on Wednesday, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Canucks vs Penguins Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (11-6-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (7-12-4)

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-130) Penguins (+108) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (51.4%)

Canucks vs Penguins Puck Line

The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Penguins. The Canucks are +186 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -235.

Canucks vs Penguins Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Canucks-Penguins on November 27, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Canucks vs Penguins Moneyline

The Canucks vs Penguins moneyline has Vancouver as a -130 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +108 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!