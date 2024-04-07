Canucks vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8
Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Vegas Golden Knights.
Canucks vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (47-22-8) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (42-26-8)
- Date: Monday, April 8, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
Canucks vs Golden Knights Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Canucks (-120)
|Golden Knights (+100)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (62.8%)
Canucks vs Golden Knights Spread
- The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Vegas, the underdog, is -245.
Canucks vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- The Canucks-Golden Knights game on April 8 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +114.
Canucks vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Vancouver is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a +100 underdog on the road.