Canucks vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Canucks vs Golden Knights Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (47-22-8) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (42-26-8)

Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

Monday, April 8, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Canucks vs Golden Knights Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-120) Golden Knights (+100) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (62.8%)

Canucks vs Golden Knights Spread

The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Vegas, the underdog, is -245.

Canucks vs Golden Knights Over/Under

The Canucks-Golden Knights game on April 8 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +114.

Canucks vs Golden Knights Moneyline