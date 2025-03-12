Cal Poly vs UC Davis Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big West Tournament

The No. 7 seed Cal Poly Mustangs (14-18, 8-12 Big West) and the No. 6 seed UC Davis Aggies (15-16, 9-11 Big West) meet in the Big West tournament Wednesday at Lee's Family Forum, tipping off at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Cal Poly vs. UC Davis Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Arena: Lee's Family Forum

Cal Poly vs. UC Davis Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Cal Poly win (57.6%)

Before you place a wager on Cal Poly-UC Davis outing (in which Cal Poly is a 3.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 151.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Wednesday's game.

Cal Poly vs. UC Davis: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cal Poly has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

UC Davis has put together a 15-13-0 ATS record so far this season.

Cal Poly covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than UC Davis covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (53.8%).

Against the spread, the Mustangs have fared better when playing at home, covering six times in 12 home games, and eight times in 17 road games.

This year, the Aggies are 6-6-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, they are 9-7-0 ATS (.562).

Cal Poly has nine wins against the spread in 19 conference games this season.

UC Davis has 11 wins against the spread in 20 Big West games this year.

Cal Poly vs. UC Davis: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cal Poly has been victorious in seven of the nine contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Mustangs have been victorious seven times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 or shorter on the moneyline.

UC Davis has won 26.7% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-11).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, the Aggies have gone 3-10 (23.1%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cal Poly has a 61.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Cal Poly vs. UC Davis Head-to-Head Comparison

Cal Poly scores 81.7 points per game (24th in college basketball) and allows 82.7 (360th in college basketball) for a -33 scoring differential overall.

Owen Koonce's team-leading 17.2 points per game ranks 101st in the country.

UC Davis' -64 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.7 points per game (324th in college basketball) while allowing 69.8 per contest (108th in college basketball).

Ty Johnson's 21.2 points per game paces UC Davis and ranks sixth in college basketball.

The Mustangs come up short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.5 boards. They are pulling down 31.3 rebounds per game (214th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 34.8 per contest.

Koonce is 657th in college basketball action with 4.9 rebounds per game to lead the Mustangs.

The Aggies come up short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. They are recording 29.9 rebounds per game (304th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 33.

Niko Rocak averages 6.8 rebounds per game (193rd in college basketball) to lead the Aggies.

Cal Poly's 95.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 191st in college basketball, and the 96.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 272nd in college basketball.

The Aggies' 87.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 341st in college basketball, and the 90.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 98th in college basketball.

