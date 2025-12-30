C.J. Stroud Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Quarterback C.J. Stroud has a matchup against the 31st-ranked pass defense in the league (250.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, when his Houston Texans play the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Stroud for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Colts? We've got stats and info for you below.

C.J. Stroud Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.0

16.0 Projected Passing Yards: 221.85

221.85 Projected Passing TDs: 1.59

1.59 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.03

13.03 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Stroud Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Stroud is currently the 21st-ranked fantasy player (38th overall), posting 191.4 total fantasy points (14.7 per game).

Through his last three games, Stroud has completed 61-of-92 passes for 691 yards, with six passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 48.7 total fantasy points (16.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 10 rushing yards on 14 attempts.

Stroud has connected on 98-of-158 throws for 1,170 yards, with seven touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 70.3 total fantasy points (14.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 15 rushing yards on 17 attempts.

The peak of Stroud's fantasy season was a Week 5 outburst against the Baltimore Ravens, when he posted 28.8 fantasy points (1 reception, 30 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, C.J. Stroud had his worst performance of the season in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos, when he posted 4.4 fantasy points -- 6-of-10 (60%), 79 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Colts Defensive Performance

Four players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Indianapolis has given up at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

Four players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed eight players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Colts have allowed a TD reception by 22 players this season.

Indianapolis has given up at least two receiving TDs to just one player this season.

The Colts have allowed just two players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Indianapolis has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this year.

The Colts have allowed at least two rushing TDs to four players this season.

