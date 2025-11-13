BYU vs TCU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the BYU Cougars facing the TCU Horned Frogs.

BYU vs TCU Odds & Spread

Moneyline: BYU: (-178) | TCU: (+146)

BYU: (-178) | TCU: (+146) Spread: BYU: -4.5 (-110) | TCU: +4.5 (-110)

BYU: -4.5 (-110) | TCU: +4.5 (-110) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

BYU vs TCU Betting Trends

BYU is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

For the season, BYU is 3-2 as 4.5-point or better favorites.

BYU has played nine games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

TCU's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-5-0.

TCU has played nine games this year, and four of them have hit the over.

BYU vs TCU Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cougars win (82%)

BYU vs TCU Point Spread

TCU is the underdog by 4.5 points against BYU. TCU is -110 to cover the spread, and BYU is -110.

BYU vs TCU Over/Under

The over/under for BYU-TCU on Nov. 15 is 52.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

BYU vs TCU Moneyline

BYU is the favorite, -178 on the moneyline, while TCU is a +146 underdog.

BYU vs. TCU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games BYU 33.0 38 18.3 16 49.8 9 TCU 32.7 49 24.6 68 57.9 9

BYU vs. TCU Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

