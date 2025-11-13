BYU vs TCU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
The college football schedule on Saturday includes the BYU Cougars facing the TCU Horned Frogs.
BYU vs TCU Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: BYU: (-178) | TCU: (+146)
- Spread: BYU: -4.5 (-110) | TCU: +4.5 (-110)
- Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
BYU vs TCU Betting Trends
- BYU is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.
- For the season, BYU is 3-2 as 4.5-point or better favorites.
- BYU has played nine games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.
- TCU's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-5-0.
- TCU has played nine games this year, and four of them have hit the over.
BYU vs TCU Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cougars win (82%)
BYU vs TCU Point Spread
TCU is the underdog by 4.5 points against BYU. TCU is -110 to cover the spread, and BYU is -110.
BYU vs TCU Over/Under
The over/under for BYU-TCU on Nov. 15 is 52.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
BYU vs TCU Moneyline
BYU is the favorite, -178 on the moneyline, while TCU is a +146 underdog.
BYU vs. TCU Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|BYU
|33.0
|38
|18.3
|16
|49.8
|9
|TCU
|32.7
|49
|24.6
|68
|57.9
|9
BYU vs. TCU Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Game time: 10:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Provo, Utah
- Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
