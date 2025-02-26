BYU vs Arizona State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 26

The Arizona State Sun Devils (13-14, 4-12 Big 12) hope to stop a seven-game home losing streak when they host the BYU Cougars (19-8, 10-6 Big 12) on February 26, 2025.

BYU vs. Arizona State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Game time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Desert Financial Arena

BYU vs. Arizona State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: BYU win (57%)

See the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Wednesday's BYU-Arizona State spread (BYU -4.5) or total (149.5 points).

BYU vs. Arizona State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU has covered 15 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.

Arizona State has covered 14 times in 26 games with a spread this season.

BYU covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 71.4% of the time. That's more often than Arizona State covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (56.2%).

The Cougars have done a better job covering the spread at home (9-5-0) than they have in road affairs (4-5-0).

Against the spread, the Sun Devils have had better results away (6-3-0) than at home (3-8-0).

BYU has 10 wins against the spread in 16 conference games this season.

Arizona State has beaten the spread six times in 16 Big 12 games.

BYU vs. Arizona State: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 19 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (68.4%) in those games.

This season, the Cougars have been victorious 11 times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -194 or better on the moneyline.

Arizona State has won seven of the 18 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (38.9%).

The Sun Devils are 5-10 (winning only 33.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +162 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies BYU has a 66% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

BYU vs. Arizona State Head-to-Head Comparison

BYU's +304 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.8 points per game (35th in college basketball) while giving up 69.5 per contest (103rd in college basketball).

BYU's leading scorer, Richie Saunders, ranks 227th in the country scoring 15.5 points per game.

Arizona State puts up 73.7 points per game (193rd in college basketball) while giving up 73.6 per contest (237th in college basketball). It has a +1 scoring differential.

BJ Freeman's team-leading 13.7 points per game rank him 410th in college basketball.

The Cougars win the rebound battle by 6.2 boards on average. They collect 33.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 108th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.0 per outing.

Keba Keita is 92nd in college basketball play with 7.6 rebounds per game to lead the Cougars.

The Sun Devils lose the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. They record 30.7 rebounds per game, 264th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 33.5.

Jayden Quaintance averages 7.9 rebounds per game (65th in college basketball) to lead the Sun Devils.

BYU's 105.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 16th in college basketball, and the 90.7 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 119th in college basketball.

The Sun Devils rank 258th in college basketball with 93.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 178th defensively with 93.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

