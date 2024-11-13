Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Best Bets, Course Info, and Key Stats

The PGA Tour heads to Bermuda for this week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

The field is topped by Lucas Glover (48th in the Official World Golf Rankings, the only golfer in the field in the top 60).

But it's Maverick McNealy and Seamus Power who are shaping up as the betting favorites.

Here's all you need to know.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Info

Port Royal Golf Course Info

Data from GCSAA, PGA Tour, and data golf's course table unless otherwise noted.

Par : 71

: 71 Distance : 6,828 yards (short)

: 6,828 yards (short) Average Fairway Width : N/A (but narrow)

: N/A (but narrow) Average Green Size : 8,000 square feet (large)

: 8,000 square feet (large) Green Type : Bermuda

: Bermuda Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores : -24, -15, -15, -19, -24

: -24, -15, -15, -19, -24 Recent Cut Lines: -5, -6, E, +1, -2

Port Royal Course Key Stats

Port Royal is a short par 71 with tight fairways but large greens. Winning scores have averaged 19.4 under par.

Winners have mostly been prototypical short hitters -- or at least no big bombers: Brendon Todd, Brian Gay, Lucas Herbert, Seamus Power, and Camilo Villegas. Now, some of the longer hitters in-tournament have levitated to the top of the scoreboard, but distance overall here is mitigated.

The dog legs, tight fairways, and large greens keep every type of player in play and have led to some long-shot winners.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Maverick McNealy

Odds to Win Butterfield Bermuda Championship (+1600)

To Finish Top 10 (+190)

To Finish Top 20 (-115)

Maverick McNealy is a co-favorite this week, but the 16/1 odds are longer than what we usually get for a field favorite.

McNealy just finished T6 at the World Wide Technology Championship last week, giving him two straight top-16s in events he finished (after missing the cut at the Procore Championship and the Sanderson Farms prior).

McNealy's weakest area of his game is with approach play (46th in this field over the last 50 rounds). However, he's 24th or better in off-the-tee, around-the-green, and putting. That's one of the best profiles in this field by a good margin.

We've also seen McNealy finish T35 and T21 at Port Royal in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Andrew Putnam

Odds to Win Butterfield Bermuda Championship (+3300)

To Finish Top 10 (+300)

To Finish Top 20 (+130)

Andrew Putnam keeps gaining strokes with his irons (in four straight and in eight of his last nine starts).

Additionally, he has shown the ability to spike with his wedges in recent weeks. His driving is his main weakness (96th), but that's still a viable profile for Port Royal.

Over the last 50 rounds, Putnam slots in 8th in approach, 3rd around the green, and 20th in putting among this field.

In that span, only Mackenzie Hughes ranks better in strokes gained: approach through putting among golfers in this field.

Putnam finished T21 here in 2021, as well.

Jacob Bridgeman

Odds to Win Butterfield Bermuda Championship (+3500)

To Finish Top 10 (+360)

To Finish Top 20 (+160)

Jacob Bridgeman was T14 at the World Wide Technology Championship, giving him a fourth straight made cut and two top-15s in his last four starts (the other being a T11 at the Sanderson Farms Championship).

He's making his course debut but shapes up as a good course fit as a short-game specialist with viable iron play.

Bridgeman ranks 48th in approach, 16th around the green, and 5th in putting, good to rank 6th in approach through putting combined.

Henrik Norlander

Odds to Win Butterfield Bermuda Championship (+5500)

To Finish Top 10 (+450)

To Finish Top 20 (+200)

Henrik Norlander's form at Port Royal isn't good: T28, cut, cut, cut. I can't really sugar coat that.

What I can do, though, is point out the current form for the 37-year-old.

Norlander's last five PGA Tour starts have led to a T61, a T28, a T8, a missed cut, and a T30.

The irons have been good, a plus in seven of his last nine starts and rarely disastrous.

Norlander is 10th in combined strokes gained: approach through putting (5th in approach, 27th around the green, and 80th in putting).

Vincent Whaley

Odds to Win Butterfield Bermuda Championship (+6000)

To Finish Top 10 (+550)

To Finish Top 20 (+240)

Vincent Whaley's irons won't be what first draw you in (he's 83rd in approach over the last 50 rounds).

But he's second in strokes gained: around the green and third in putting -- to rank 4th in approach through putting despite the poor iron play in this span.

Whaley has shown pretty good form at Port Royal. After missing the cut in 2021, he has since finished T7 and T8 the last two years.

While his game isn't flawless, it's a fine profile for this track. He also enters with a T16 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and a T16 at the Shriners Children's Open

