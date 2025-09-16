Bucky Irving Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving will match up with the 24th-ranked tun defense of the New York Jets (138.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Irving for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Jets? We've got stats and information for you below.

Bucky Irving Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 76.18

76.18 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.54

0.54 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.89

18.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Irving Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Irving is currently the 14th-ranked fantasy player (59th overall), posting 22.6 total fantasy points (11.3 per game).

Through two games this season, Irving has 22.6 total fantasy points, carrying the ball 31 times for 108 yards and zero touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 58 yards on 10 catches (10 targets) with one TDs.

Last week against the Houston Texans, Irving produced 12.1 fantasy points, toting the ball 17 times for 71 yards (4.2 yards per carry) with six receptions for 50 yards as a receiver.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

The Jets have given up at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this season.

New York has allowed one player to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

New York has not given up over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Jets have allowed a touchdown reception by four players this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus New York this season.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Jets this season.

New York has allowed at least one rushing TD to two players this season.

The Jets have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

