Bucky Irving 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Bucky Irving is the eighth-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after putting up 197.4 fantasy points a year ago (14th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, scroll down.
Bucky Irving Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Irving's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|197.4
|36
|14
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|163.5
|48
|9
Bucky Irving 2024 Game-by-Game
Irving picked up 24.5 fantasy points -- 25 carries, 152 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 33 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 13 versus the Carolina Panthers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Commanders
|7.6
|9
|62
|0
|3
|2
|0
|76
|Week 2
|@Lions
|2.2
|7
|22
|0
|-
|0
|0
|22
|Week 3
|Broncos
|8.4
|9
|70
|0
|3
|3
|0
|84
|Week 4
|Eagles
|11.5
|10
|49
|1
|2
|1
|0
|55
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|3.6
|9
|44
|0
|2
|2
|0
|56
|Week 6
|@Saints
|16.5
|14
|81
|1
|2
|2
|0
|105
|Week 7
|Ravens
|13.7
|9
|23
|1
|3
|3
|0
|77
Bucky Irving vs. Other Buccaneers Rushers
The Buccaneers threw the football on 54.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 45.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Irving's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Bucky Irving
|207
|1,122
|8
|37
|5.4
|Rachaad White
|144
|613
|3
|20
|4.3
|Baker Mayfield
|60
|378
|3
|8
|6.3
|Sean Tucker
|50
|308
|2
|5
|6.2
