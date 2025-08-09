Bucky Irving 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Bucky Irving is the eighth-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after putting up 197.4 fantasy points a year ago (14th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, scroll down.

Bucky Irving Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Irving's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 197.4 36 14 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 163.5 48 9

Bucky Irving 2024 Game-by-Game

Irving picked up 24.5 fantasy points -- 25 carries, 152 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 33 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 13 versus the Carolina Panthers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Commanders 7.6 9 62 0 3 2 0 76 Week 2 @Lions 2.2 7 22 0 - 0 0 22 Week 3 Broncos 8.4 9 70 0 3 3 0 84 Week 4 Eagles 11.5 10 49 1 2 1 0 55 Week 5 @Falcons 3.6 9 44 0 2 2 0 56 Week 6 @Saints 16.5 14 81 1 2 2 0 105 Week 7 Ravens 13.7 9 23 1 3 3 0 77 View Full Table ChevronDown

Bucky Irving vs. Other Buccaneers Rushers

The Buccaneers threw the football on 54.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 45.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Irving's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Bucky Irving 207 1,122 8 37 5.4 Rachaad White 144 613 3 20 4.3 Baker Mayfield 60 378 3 8 6.3 Sean Tucker 50 308 2 5 6.2

Want more data and analysis on Bucky Irving? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.