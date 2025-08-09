FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Bucky Irving 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Bucky Irving 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Bucky Irving is the eighth-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after putting up 197.4 fantasy points a year ago (14th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, scroll down.

Bucky Irving Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Irving's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points197.43614
2025 Projected Fantasy Points163.5489

Bucky Irving 2024 Game-by-Game

Irving picked up 24.5 fantasy points -- 25 carries, 152 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 33 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 13 versus the Carolina Panthers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Commanders7.6962032076
Week 2@Lions2.27220-0022
Week 3Broncos8.4970033084
Week 4Eagles11.51049121055
Week 5@Falcons3.6944022056
Week 6@Saints16.514811220105
Week 7Ravens13.7923133077

Bucky Irving vs. Other Buccaneers Rushers

The Buccaneers threw the football on 54.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 45.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Irving's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Bucky Irving2071,1228375.4
Rachaad White1446133204.3
Baker Mayfield60378386.3
Sean Tucker50308256.2

Want more data and analysis on Bucky Irving? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

