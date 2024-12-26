Bucks vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 26

Bucks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024

Thursday, December 26, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: YES and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (16-12) are heavy favorites (-10) as they try to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (11-18) on Thursday, December 26, 2024 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on YES and FDSWI. The matchup has an over/under set at 215 points.

Bucks vs. Nets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -10 215 -420 +330

Bucks vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (74.4%)

Bucks vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Bucks have put together a 12-15-1 record against the spread this season.

The Nets have 14 wins against the spread in 29 games this season.

Bucks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 13 times out of 29 chances this season.

Nets games this season have gone over the point total 14 times in 29 opportunities (48.3%).

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered seven times in 15 opportunities at home, and it has covered five times in 13 opportunities on the road.

The Bucks have gone over the over/under in six of 15 home games (40%). They've done better on the road, eclipsing the total in seven of 13 matchups (53.8%).

This year, Brooklyn is 4-8-1 at home against the spread (.308 winning percentage). Away, it is 10-5-1 ATS (.625).

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have finished over more often at home (seven of 13, 53.8%) than on the road (seven of 16, 43.8%).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 32.7 points, 11.6 boards and 6 assists.

Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 4.5 boards and 7.5 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 made 3-pointers.

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez is averaging 11.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Taurean Prince is averaging 7.5 points, 4.1 boards and 1.8 assists.

Nets Leaders

Cameron Johnson averages 19.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is also sinking 48.8% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per game.

The Nets are receiving 9.3 points, 7.4 boards and 2 assists per game from Nic Claxton.

The Nets receive 24.7 points per game from Cameron Thomas, plus 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Per game, Ben Simmons gets the Nets 6 points, 5.3 boards and 6.8 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Jalen Wilson gives the Nets 9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.