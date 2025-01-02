Bucks vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2

Bucks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Thursday, January 2, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: YES and FDSWI

The Brooklyn Nets (12-21) are heavy, 14-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (17-14) on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on YES and FDSWI. The matchup's over/under is set at 219.

Bucks vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -14 219 -847 +590

Bucks vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (78.9%)

Bucks vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Bucks have put together a 13-17-1 record against the spread this season.

The Nets have played 33 games, with 16 wins against the spread.

Bucks games have gone over the total 15 times out of 33 chances this season.

Nets games this year have hit the over 17 times in 33 opportunities (51.5%).

Milwaukee sports a better record against the spread in home games (7-8-1) than it does in road games (6-9-0).

The Bucks have gone over the total less often when playing at home, hitting the over in seven of 16 home matchups (43.8%). On the road, they have hit the over in eight of 15 games (53.3%).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has had better results on the road (12-6-1) than at home (4-9-1).

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have gone over seven of 14 times at home (50%), and 10 of 19 away (52.6%).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.6 points, 6 assists and 11.6 boards.

Damian Lillard is averaging 25.2 points, 4.5 boards and 7.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bobby Portis averages 14.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Brook Lopez is averaging 12.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Taurean Prince is averaging 7.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Cameron Johnson's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He is also draining 49.1% of his shots from the floor and 43.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 triples.

Per game, D'Angelo Russell gives the Nets 12.7 points, 2.7 boards and 4.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Nets get 9.7 points per game from Nic Claxton, plus 7.5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Cameron Thomas' numbers on the season are 24.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is draining 45.4% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Ben Simmons averages 5.9 points, 5.2 boards and 6.9 assists. He is sinking 54.3% of his shots from the floor.

