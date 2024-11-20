Bucks vs. Bulls NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 20

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: ESPN, CHSN, and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (5-9) are 8-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (6-9) on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, CHSN, and FDSWI. The matchup has an over/under set at 237.5 points.

Bucks vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -8 237.5 -330 +265

Bucks vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (68.3%)

Bucks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bucks have put together a record of 4-9-1 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have played 15 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, six of the Bucks' games have gone over the point total out of 15 chances.

Bulls games this year have gone over the total in nine of 15 opportunities (60%).

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread at home (3-3-1) than it has in road affairs (1-6-0).

The Bucks have hit the over on the over/under in two of seven home games (28.6%). They've done better in road games, going over the total in four of seven matchups (57.1%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Chicago has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 2-4-0 record) than on the road (.556, 5-4-0).

Bulls games have finished above the over/under less often at home (three times out of six) than on the road (six of nine) this season.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 31.4 points, 12.4 boards and 5.9 assists, shooting 60.1% from the field (ninth in league).

Damian Lillard is averaging 25.3 points, 6.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Brook Lopez averages 11.7 points, 5.3 boards and 1.5 assists.

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Taurean Prince is averaging 8.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 20.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3 assists. He is also draining 59.4% of his shots from the field (10th in NBA) and 48.4% from 3-point range (10th in NBA), with 2.1 triples per contest.

Per game, Coby White gives the Bulls 19.9 points, 3.3 boards and 4.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Bulls are receiving 12.2 points, 6.3 boards and 6.6 assists per game from Josh Giddey.

The Bulls receive 21.6 points per game from Zach LaVine, plus 5.3 boards and 4.1 assists.

Ayo Dosunmu's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 4.1 boards and 4.1 assists per game. He is making 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 25.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

