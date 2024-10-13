Bruins vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 14
In NHL action on Monday, the Boston Bruins take on the Florida Panthers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bruins vs Panthers Game Info
- Boston Bruins (2-1) vs. Florida Panthers (1-2)
- Date: Monday, October 14, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-134)
|Panthers (+112)
|-
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (54.3%)
Bruins vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are +190 to cover the spread, with the Panthers being -235.
Bruins vs Panthers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Bruins vs Panthers October 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Bruins vs Panthers Moneyline
- Florida is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -134 favorite at home.