Bruins vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 14

In NHL action on Monday, the Boston Bruins take on the Florida Panthers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bruins vs Panthers Game Info

Boston Bruins (2-1) vs. Florida Panthers (1-2)

Date: Monday, October 14, 2024

Monday, October 14, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-134) Panthers (+112) - Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (54.3%)

Bruins vs Panthers Puck Line

The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are +190 to cover the spread, with the Panthers being -235.

Bruins vs Panthers Over/Under

The over/under for the Bruins vs Panthers October 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Bruins vs Panthers Moneyline

Florida is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -134 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!