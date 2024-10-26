Bruins vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 26
Data Skrive
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Boston Bruins (3-4-1) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4)
- Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: NHL Network
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-120)
|Maple Leafs (+100)
|6.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (53.2%)
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are +202 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -250.
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- The Bruins-Maple Leafs matchup on October 26 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Toronto is the underdog, +100 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -120 favorite at home.