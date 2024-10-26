menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 26

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (3-4-1) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4)
  • Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-120)Maple Leafs (+100)6.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (53.2%)

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are +202 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -250.

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • The Bruins-Maple Leafs matchup on October 26 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Toronto is the underdog, +100 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -120 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup